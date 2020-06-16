The 8th of September hospital currently has six doctors and 25 nurses infected with the coronavirus, the Healthcare Ministry acknowledged today, as a hospital director warned the public that they are at the end of their strength.

Three of the doctors are anesthesiologists, who are crucial during the mechanical ventilation process used to treat the worst affected Covid-19 patients. Additionally, two healthcare workers in the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, that also treats Covid-19 patients, are positive. Doctors and nurses from across Macedonia, especially the pulmonary clinic Jasenovo near Veles, are being mobilized to help the two clinics in Skopje that are bearing the brunt of the Second Wave of the epidemic.