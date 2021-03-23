Trauma and plastic surgery departments are full with Covid-19 patients and the 243 beds at the covid centers are completely full. All patients are hospitalized with severe symptoms requiring oxygen therapy. The situation is alarming, with ambulances coming in non-stop. Over past 24 hours, 70 people were admitted to the covid center in the capital alone. The medical staff from the covid centers are still fighting the virus on their feet after 13 months. But they say this is the hardest wave so far in which many younger people end up in hospital, Sitel reported.

This is a stronger wave we must admit. A slightly younger age group ends up in hospital. They come with severe symptoms, but we do not know how much time they were treated at home previously. Everyone is on oxygen support, says Dr. Dejan Dokic, coordinator of Skopje’s covid centers.

Out of 3,728 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,056 new cases were registered, and 25 died, including a 29-year-old patient, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

1,392 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout Macedonia.