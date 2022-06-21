Has the government already accepted the proposal from Paris, the information says that has been agreed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?, asks VMRO-DPMNE.

According to our information, the proposal from Paris was agreed through communication channels with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macedonia, ie Kovacevski approved it before it was officially sent. The proposal for resolving the dispute is much worse for Macedonia than all previous proposals. And that proposal means assimilation of Macedonians and violent Bulgarianization if we want to ejoin the EU. By possibly accepting this proposal, SDSM and DUI inflict permanent damage on Macedonia and the Macedonians. Kovacevski should not wait a day and immediately reject the proposal. Kovacevski to be encouraged and to stand in line with state interests, stressed VMRO-DPMNE.