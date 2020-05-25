If there is no agreement on elections, then there will be a new state of emergency. SDSM Vice President Damjan Mancevski threatened that if the parties do not reach an agreement by May 30 on a election date, the state of emergency should be extended.

It is clear that if there is no agreement on elections by May 30, we will have to extend the state of emergency. We have new infections every day, that’s a fact, but we are far from the previous weeks. Citizens cannot be guided by the interests of one party. That is why we have the opportunity to agree when elections will be held, Mancevski told “Detector “.