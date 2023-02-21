The judiciary has metastasized from nepotism. The officials of SDS and DUI are at the head of the executive power, and on the other hand, we see how their relatives, and children enter the judiciary. Unfortunately, Macedonia is becoming completely partisan, with family ties, said Mile Lefkov, MP and member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE, answering a journalist’s question about the selection of judges and prosecutors.

According to him, it is obvious that this kind of practice only happens in Macedonia.

Have you heard that in another country it is possible for the son of the Parliament Speaker to become the public prosecutor when his father is the Parliament Speaker there is also the daughter of a prosecutor, the son of an SPO prosecutor, the son of a judge, the daughter-in-law of the general secretary of the Parliament. All of them get the positions while their parents and relatives are in positions, Lefkov pointed out.

According to him, during this government led by SDS and DUI, the abuses continue with this unprecedented nepotism.