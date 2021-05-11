The MP from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Antonio Milososki asked a question in Parliament to the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev regarding the meeting with the Turkish mobster Sedat Peker, wanted by Turkey and Interpol on international arrest warrant.

Because the public is very interested in the security of the system for issuing biometric passports and which of the higher government structures could be up to date with the issuance of 214 passports to drug lords with stolen identity in the “Mafia” case, I asked a simple to the Prime Minister Zaev: “Have you personally met with the Turkish national Sedat Peker, wanted Turkey and Interpol on an international arrest warrant?” And to clarify, it is not of primary interest whether the alleged Zaev-Peker meeting was official, informal, in a private home, on a working day or on a weekend, Milososki wrote on Facebook.