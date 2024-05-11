We are now concentrating on confirming the election results. What makes us happy is that we are an absolute winner with 19 mandates. We believe that the legitimacy of non-majority communities belongs to us.

This was stated by Arber Ademi, head of the election headquarters of the European Front coalition led by DUI, answering a question about what kind of opposition DUI will be, considering that the coalition of VMRO-DPMNE with “Vredi” is certain.

According to him, the issue of legitimacy is confirmed both in political theory and through practice in heterogeneous societies where, he said, the will of citizens who are not the majority should be taken into account. He added that “it is the core of the Ohrid framework agreement and all the instruments provided for by that agreement, including Badenter’s majority or double majority”.

Regarding the pretensions of their opponents from “Vredi” to enter the government, Ademi said that they themselves declared that the right to negotiate in the government has the one who has the most votes. He said that “it is nothing new” that they committed themselves to the declaration about the constitutional amendments, answering a journalist’s question why today they published the declaration signed a few months ago by the presidents of the political parties in the Albanian political bloc that they will not accept a coalition if the amendments to the Constitution are not fulfilled.