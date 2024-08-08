After the arrest of two young men suspected of planning a terrorist attack on Taylor Swift’s concert in Austria, information emerged from the investigation that the second suspect is a minor (17), originally from the Balkans and that, like the main suspect (19), he was born in Austria.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old, confessed his plans to the police, and among the suspects is a seventeen-year-old, allegedly with Croatian and Turkish roots, who was already known to the police, writes Heute.

Among the suspects is a fifteen-year-old Austrian of Turkish origin.

The main suspect (19), whose parents are Albanians who moved to Austria from Macedonia, quit his job on July 25 and announced that he had big plans for the future and has been preparing for a bloody campaign ever since.

The Austrian police announced the identity of the 19-year-old. It is about Beran A.