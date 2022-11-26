Kushtrim Ramadani, director of the Skopje Sever heating plant that services a portion of the capital with heating, verbally assaulted journalist Katerina Dodevska from the MKD news site.

Dodevska asked Ramadani about the problems the company is facing – it was unable to cover costs with the spiking gas prices and the area was left withut heating. IT is now considering using heating oil that carries health risks for the residents.

MKD posted the discussion between the journalist and Ramadani, who accused her of misrepresenting an earlier statement, and then goes on to curse at the female journalist repeatedly.

Journalist associations offered support to Dodevska if she wants to press charges against Ramadani.