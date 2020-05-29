Doctor Hristijan Kostov, head of the “8th of September” hospital, which is one of the centers that treat Covid-19 patients in Skopje, alarmed the public that more and more patients that arrive have a very difficult version of the illness.

Over the past days we have between 6 and 8 patients arriving at the triage center. We are concerned by the fact that some of them need to be put on mechanical ventilation just 24 hours after being admitted. They develop pulmonary trombosis which is difficult to cure, Kostov said.

There are currently eight patients on mechanical ventilation in this hospital, Kostov added. Macedonia is having a surge of the epidemic, likely linked to the Muslim month of Ramadan. Just over the past 24 hours there were four deaths and 52 newly diagnosed patients.