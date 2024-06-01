Tomislav Tuntev, director of the air traffic control agency (ACV), resigned earlier this week.

The agency informed the public today that the top SDSM party official withdrew from his position, citing personal reasons. Tuntev led the agency for over five years.

It is widely expected that many political appointees like himself will be fired in the term of the incoming Government. Tuntev’s term in office was marked by the major incident in the Skopje airport where DUI party officials and thugs attacked several politically disloyal air traffic controllers while they were busy working. The DUI – SDSM Government tried to minimize the incident, only adding to the scandal.