If the condition for Macedonia to start negotiations with the European Union is giving up the Macedonian language, then such negotiations are not even necessary to start, said the head of the Macedonian team in the joint commission with Bulgaria on historical and educational issues, Dragi Gjorgiev. He explained to Kanal 5 that the tension between Macedonia and Bulgaria over identity issues could only adversely affect the commission‘s further work.
According to Gjorgiev, Bulgaria’s positions contribute to the Macedonian side raising the guard with a feeling of distrust in Bulgaria and Bulgarian politics because the Macedonian language is a reality and has never been nor will be a topic of discussion in the work of the commission.
In my opinion, Macedonia should absolutely not discuss and put the language on the table. It is an absolute question, the reality and the existence of the Macedonian language, and Macedonia should not open that topic at all or keep that question open. No matter how close these two languages are, no matter how much we do not need translators when we talk to the Bulgarian side, it is about two languages and from that aspect absolutely no discussion about the Macedonian language should be allowed, this matter is closed, says Dragi Gjorgiev, head of the Macedonian team of experts in the joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Commission on Historical and Educational Issues.
