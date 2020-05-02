If the condition for Macedonia to start negotiations with the European Union is giving up the Macedonian language, then such negotiations are not even necessary to start, said the head of the Macedonian team in the joint commission with Bulgaria on historical and educational issues, Dragi Gjorgiev. He explained to Kanal 5 that the tension between Macedonia and Bulgaria over identity issues could only adversely affect the commission‘s further work.

According to Gjorgiev, Bulgaria’s positions contribute to the Macedonian side raising the guard with a feeling of distrust in Bulgaria and Bulgarian politics because the Macedonian language is a reality and has never been nor will be a topic of discussion in the work of the commission.