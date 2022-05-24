The heads of the Macedonian and the Serbian Orthodox church, Archbishop Stefan and Patriarch Porfirij, will hold a joint service in the St. Clement of Ohrid cathedral in Skopje today.

This is the second such service, after the large gathering in Belgrade last week. The two churches are reconciling after decades of dispute, but it is still not clear whether the process will end with recognition of full independence of the Macedonian church, as Macedonia demands, or if Serbia will try to bring the Macedonian church under its domination.