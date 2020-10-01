Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce assured parents of children in the first three grades of elementary school, who attend in-person classes, that the masks they are forced to wear for long periods of time are not dangerous for their children. Filipce said that ultimately the Ministry hopes to have all children attend in-person classes and that the first move in this regard could be made in November.

Right now, in October, it is important to have as few children in confined areas as possible. If the situation remains stable, we will allow other classes to attend school in November. Our goal is to have physical presence for all but we saw what happened in countries that rushed to reopen their schools, Filipce said.