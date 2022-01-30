Health Minister, Bekim Sali, this afternoon through a Facebook post invited professors Dragan Danilovski, Nikola Panovski and Velo Markovski to join the new Infectious Disease Commission.

According to the announcements, and in accordance with the legal competencies, as Minister of Health of the Republic of Macedonia, I will soon establish the Commission for Infectious Diseases. It is an advisory body composed of prominent experts who through scientific interpretations will enable us to effectively, timely and promptly propose measures in accordance with the epidemiological situation. It is an undeniable fact that the current circumstances require intensified and coordinated action, based on expert and realistic assessments, he said.

For the effectiveness and success of this process, he said he would like to publicly invite the distinguished professors Dr. Dragan Danilovski, Dr. Nikola Panovski and Dr. Velo Markovski to join the Commission for Infectious Diseases and thus contribute to its work.