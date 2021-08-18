A total of 612,391 citizens have been vaccinated in Macedonia so far. The country registered on Tuesday increased interest in vaccination, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, on Tuesday 11,732 citizens received their first vaccine dose, while 17,427 received their second dose.

Vaccines are safe and efficient and are the only way to defeat the pandemic. Only complete vaccination prevents a severe form of the disease, reduces the chance of getting infected, as well as its fatal outcome, said the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 68 percent of the population over 70; 66 percent of the population over 65; 62 percent of the population over 60; and 53 percent of the population over 50 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk. Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages.