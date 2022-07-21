The territory of the entire country will be hit by a heatwave in the next four days, from Thursday to Sunday, as authorities have issued orange heatwave alert. During this period, the recommendations for reducing the risks of rising temperatures will apply.

The Ministry of Health recommended that the most vulnerable groups of the population, such as pregnant women and chronically ill persons, be released from work obligations. Also, in childcare facilities, kindergartens, physical activity should not be practiced and children should not be taken outdoors between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.