It seems that Macedonia will receive the vaccines before March, ie in February after an agreement was reached with Pfizer, and the amount will be known in the coming days, said the Ministry of Health.
According to the Ministry of Health, Macedonia will receive the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February, and the next doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in March and April.
The Ministry of Health continues talks on providing vaccines through negotiations with EU member states as well as through the Covax program, from where the schedule and date for distribution of the first doses are expected. This is great news for all citizens and the first step towards a final victory over the pandemic.The Ministry informs that refrigerators for storage of the vaccines are expected in January and thus the Macedonian health system will be fully prepared for vaccination, reads the statement of the Ministry of Health.
