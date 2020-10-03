The Health Ministry urged schools and students to respect the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the decision of the government commission for the manner of holding classes.

The recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases regarding the beginning of the teaching-educational process in this school year are based on analyzes of the current epidemiological situation and projections for possible deterioration of the situation with the beginning of autumn, reads the statement.

According to the ministry, announcements of boycotting online classes and non-observance with protocols are unacceptable and complicate the overall process of dealing with the coronavirus crisis.