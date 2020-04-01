Regarding the media reports about the number of positive coronavirus patients tested in the Sistina Hospital, the Ministry of Health said that the tests used by the Sistina’s private clinic are different from the tests of all other institutions. Namely, these tests detect the presence of antibodies of the Covid-19 virus, while other tests detect the direct presence of the virus itself.

People who are positive for the virus are considered positive and are exclusively recorded in the daily statistics. All patients that tested positive at Sistina’s tests, need to be tested at the Institute of Public Health, according to a decision by the ministry’s infectious disease commission, the Health Ministry said.