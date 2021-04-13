The Ministry of Health says that there are tests and reagents for Covid-19 in the laboratories.

It is an absolute lie that state laboratories do not have reagents for PCR tests. It is an absolute lie that people wait for a test appointment. In the country, 4,000-5,000 Covid-19 tests are performed daily and all appointments are made on an ongoing basis, and the results are published in a maximum of 24 hours. During the pandemic, VMRO DPMNE decided to be on the side of the lie, to create false scenarios every day that there is no oxygen in the hospitals, that the health workers do not know how to treat, so the mortality is high, as they claim. During the pandemic, VMRO DPMNE decided to obstruct the process of procurement of vaccines, presenting in the public forged documents with false amounts, lying that vaccines are procured with commissions, said the Ministry of Health.