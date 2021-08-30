Before the start of the new school year, the countries in the region, Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria, and among them our country, announced the decisions to hold in-person classes under clearly defined health protocols, unlike last year, when in most countries there was a complete closure of schools.

The authorities agree that the health of the students is a priority, but for the epidemiological situation to be stable and teaching to run smoothly until the end of the school year, it is necessary for the majority of the population, especially parents and teachers to get vaccinated, said the Ministry of Health.