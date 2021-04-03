‘”Health, not commissions”, “Filipce’s resignation”, “Ministry of Commissions”, read some of the banners at the VMRO DPMNE protest in front of the Ministry of Health. Protesters observed a minute of silence in honor of the lost lives due to Covid-19, after which they demanded the resignation of Minister Filipce and accountability from Prime Minister Zaev.

Filipce became the minister of motorcycle racing and I know that he does not have the heart and soul to understand us, he has the heart and soul for just money. He has no virtue to apologize, said Dafina Stojanoska.

He even tried to shift the responsibility, he is riding motorcycles, while Macedonia is crtying. Zaev also keeps him company. Yesterday, the Zaev /Filipce duo overcame themselves in their foolishness by taking a helicopter ride to Prilep. Is there a more miserable prime minister with his caprices, and Filipce goes on rides and becomes minister of motorcycles. And also Zaev’s people are going on vacation, said Stojanoska.

Vladimir Neloski demanded applause for the Serbian Minister of Health and resignation for Filipce.