VMRO-DPMNE revealed that the scandal involving Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, whose family has purchased large extensive real-estate on Mt. Vodno together with a controversial businessman, is also involved in similar deals with the head of one of Skopje’s main public clinics.

So far it was revealed that the family of Filipce’s wife has purchased half a dozen plots of land over more than 5.000 square meters in an expensive part of the city. Businessman Goran Filipov, who has received major public procurement contracts from the Healthcare Ministry, has purchased neighboring plots of land placing the entire complex at 13.000 square meters, with the option to build a dozen villas worth millions. One of them is already under construction.

Now, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski has revealed that similar deals are made between Filipce’s family and Ilir Hasani, the director of the KARIL Emergency Clinic in Skopje. KARIL has also given extensive contracts to the Synergy company owned by Filipov, amounting to millions of euros, which only adds to the serious conflict of interests.

In 2017 Ilir Hasani was named as head of the KARIL clinic, and also as an adviser to Minister FIlipce. The main contractor of the clinic is the Synergy company. His latest major procurement from this company is at the end of 2019, for 1.7 milion EUR. Meanwhile, Hasani is co-owner of landed property with Filipov. Hasani has signed off on contracts totalling 3.75 million EUR to Filipov, and has shared real-estate interests with him. He also co-owns a plot of land together with Minister Filipce’s father in law, on 2.606 square meters. Is there a country in the world where the director of a clinic awards major contracts to a company and, at the same time, is a co-owner of real-estate with the owner of that company? The land is zoned for construction of hotels, even though Minister Filipce claims that his wife’s family is building a family home there, Stoilkovski said, while presenting the exact locations of the land that is being developed from this group.

Stoilkovski again asked Minister Filipce to respond if the purchase of the locations was part of a plan developed with showman Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who was his close friend. Boki 13 is currently charged with extortion in two cases, one involving Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, and the other – a scheme to get public assistance to build retirement homes in desirable locations across Macedonia, and then converting them into commercial properties.