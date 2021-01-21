Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce insisted that holding the controversial census in April will be safe and won’t contribute to spread of the coronavirus.
Many European countries, including Germany, postponed their census planned for 2021 as the pandemic continues to rage, but the Zaev regime insisted to hold it in April, while ignoring all proposals from the opposition that would ensure it accuracy, or calls to postpone it until later in the year.
The Healthcare Ministry will work with all those involved in the census. We will have our input and maybe even a mini education program, Filipce said.
