On top of the large residential construction on Skopje’s Mt. Vodno, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce also built a residential building in near-by Kozle, revealed VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski. The opposition party demands an answer from the Minister how is he able to afford the ever growing real-estate portfolio, at a time when he should be focusing on the coronavirus epidemic.

Previous real-estate developments by Filipce were done in partnership with a businessman who is a major contractor of the Healthcare Ministry, a clinic director and his wife’s family. This latest deal, Stoilkovski said, is done in cooperation with a doctor from the pharmacology institute. Doctor Emilija Atanasovska and Filipce jointly developed Atanasovska’s house in Kozle, part of the city popular with diplomats and upper class residents, and built a 570 square meters building.