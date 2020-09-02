Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that once the Covid-19 vaccine is made available in Macedonia, it will not be mandatory at first, but promised that he and his family will take it. Filipce famously “fake-vaccined” his niece in an attempt to quash anti-vaxxers, which spectacularly backfired.
The vaccine will not be mandatory, at least not at start. We will see how things develop, Filipce said.
He added that AstraZeneca already offered to sell a number of the so-called “Oxford vaccines” which he expects will be made available in early 2021. The Healthcare Ministry is also doubling the number of flu shots that will be made available.
Comments are closed for this post.