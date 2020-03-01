VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski revealed that Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce’s family and a businessman who has extensive contracts with the Healthcare Ministry have amassed a dozen plots of land in a pricey part of Skopje on Mt. Vodno. The total size of the intermixed plots of land amounts to 13.500 square meters, and a huge luxury villa is already being built on one of them.

The land is owned by Filipce’s wife Maja, her mother Katerina Saveska, her father Jordan Saveski, her brother Aleksandar Saveski and Goran Filipov, the owner of the Synergy company. According to the cadastre plans, these sites are zoned for construction of hotels, retirement homes and villas, Stoilkovski said. Under Filipce, the Healthcare Ministry has awarded contracts worth 7 million EUR to Filipov’s company, making their joint real-estate deals a clear conflict of interest.

The VMRO spokesman pointed out to the fact that Filipce acknowledged being close to the key figures in the Racket scandal, including detained showman Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. One of the investigations against Boki 13 includes a scheme to build retirement homes using public subsidies, who would then be turned into commercial properties.