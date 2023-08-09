The Healthcare Ministry issued a statement insisting that it responded professionally to the cases of tick borne hemorrhagic fever that claimed one life and caused concerns among healthcare professionals.

The Healthcare Ministry and all healthcare institutions responded timely and professionally to the cases of fever. We inform the public transparently, every day, about the state of the patients and the isolated persons who were in contact with the patients. It’s a lie that we are not doing everything in our power to stop the spread of the fever, the Ministry said in a statement, meant as a response to criticism from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.