A little over 14,600 vaccines were issued yesterday, most of them (12.294) to first time recipients, the Healthcare Ministry informed.

The vaccination process is picking up speed again, with the arrival of Chinese produced Sinovac vaccines, after several weeks of serious shortages.

The Ministry informs that the number of fully vaccinated citizens now stands at 225,340, while about 112,000 have received the first dose. Over 400,000 people are waiting after registering online.