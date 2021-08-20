The Healthcare Ministry informed that 85 percent of the newly diagnosed coronavirus patients and 91 percent of those who were hospitalized were unvaccinated.
The Ministry is coming out with the statistics after Prime Minister Zoran Zaev badly mangled them during his interview yesterday, when he gave the correct percentage but messed up the overall number of vaccinated citizens who contracted the virus.
There are 724 hospitalized patients, and nine percent of them have been fully vaccinated. There were 101 deaths over the past two weeks, and 92 of them were unvaccinated, the Ministry said.
