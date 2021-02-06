The Ministry of Health is set to sign on Monday an agreement for the procurement of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines from China, Health Minister Venko Filipce told a press conference on Saturday.

At the press conference Filipce presented the National Operational Plan for vaccination, regarding the receipt, storage and distribution of the Chinese vaccines expected to arrive in our country this month.

The Minister also explained the manner of scheduling vaccination, the locations of the vaccination points, as well as the changes that have been made regarding the priority groups that will get inoculated first.

He informed that healthcare workers and people over 70 will be the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine and that vaccination will be carried out at existing vaccination points throughout the country.

People will be able to register for vaccination via the “Moj termin” system, as well as through an online application which still being prepared.