Health Minister Venko Filipce said preparations are underway in the modular hospital at the Skopje-based Clinical Center, where COVID-19 vaccination will be launched with the healthcare workers on Wednesday.

The vaccination will start at 10 am, and the first to get vaccinated is the medical staff working at the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje.

Every healthcare worker who receives the vaccine will immediately get reservation for a second dose of the vaccine.

4,680 doses of Pfizer vaccines arrived on Sunday in our country from Serbia. With this shipment of vaccines, inoculation will be carried out only in the modular hospital in Skopje.