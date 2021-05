The third heart transplant surgery was successfully performed in the Skopje Cardiology Clinic today. A 32 year old female patient received the heart from a 40 year old woman who died after a brain hemorrhage whose family agreed to donate the organs.

The surgery was performed by a team led by doctors Sasko Jovev and Zan Mitrev and it took five hours. The two kidneys are also going to be transplanted during the day.