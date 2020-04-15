A ban has been put in place early Wednesday for heavy vehicles due to snowfall on Mavrovo-Debar road, Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia said.

Heavy vehicles are also banned to drive via the Straza mountain slope.

Moreover, the traffic on Kicevo – Ohrid road near the village Vrbjani will be interrupted from 12 pm to 3 pm due to construction works.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo-Veles, Mavrovo-Debar-Struga, Vinica-Berovo and Kocani-Delcevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals, Auto-Moto Association of Macedonia said.