All available capacities must be used. Help must be provided to Prilep, as well as the whole of Macedonia, and there is no place for politics here, now is the time to save lives, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski said in his address on Monday.

Dear citizens of Prilep, I am sure that we will win this battle as well. Prilep will emerge victorious from this battle, just like in history. Prilep faces a great challenge, to curb the further spread of the virus and to save the lives of those who are infected. I wish everyone speedy recovery, and I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish as little bad news as possible to come from Prilep. In order for this to happen, it is necessary to urgently perform mass testing and to detect all hot spots, he said.

He called on appropriate medical staff to be sent to Prilep from other cities in the country, primarily infectious disease specialists. He also called for strengthening the capacities of the Bitola Clinical Hospital, as the largest hospital in the vicinity of Prilep, as well as to prepare the facilities of the Skopje Clinic for the admission of newly infected people from this city.

Nikoloski also urged the test results of Prilep residents to arrive earlier, because there is information that they are waiting for 5-7 days for the results.