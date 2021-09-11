As Republika reported, and SDSM denied, the directors of the public health institutions appointed by SDSM are organizing to express their support for Venko Filipce and as if it is up to them not to accept his resignation.

The directors of the Public Health Institutions in the country sent a letter to the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev stating that they do not accept the offered resignation of the Minister of Health Dr. Venko Filipce and point out that they give him unreserved support to continue running them.

They say that the tragic fire at the Tetovo hospital happened in the midst of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the healthcare system is overwhelmed with patients.

Moreover, they say the patients are treated in a system that Dr. Venko Filipce has set up and manages every day together with all of them. “He is the backbone of this system, which has proven to be life-saving,” they say.

According to the directors of the Public Health Institutions, thanks to that system they were able to treat Covid patients, and at the same time to take care of all other patients with other diseases since the beginning of the pandemic.