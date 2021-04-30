Easter, the holiday of Christ’s resurrection, is a celebration of life and an event that changed the history of the world. The risen Lord is the beginning and the end, for there is no other name under heaven by which we can be saved. Hence, the Resurrection of Christ is our unwavering hope, for “from death unto life, and from earth unto heaven, Christ has brought us over.” Therefore, the life of every Christian should be nourished and fed by faith in the glorious Resurrection of Christ, says Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan in an Easter message.

And that unique event, HH Stefan stressed, should not be experienced as a celebration for the sake of celebration, but should be a true testimony, participating in the victory of life over death.

We live in a time of constant temptation. And like the rest of the world, we also face health problems – the spread of a contagious disease that has permeated every aspect of life, he added.

Moreover, HH Stefan called for acceptance and implementation of measures, protection of health, timely receipt of medicines and vaccines and dedication to prayer.