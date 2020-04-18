Pontiff of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric, HH Stefan, has extended the Easter message to the Orthodox faithful.
The Resurrection of Christ reminds us to think about our actions and strive for a virtuous life and love, which is the greatest force. But it is strong only when it is in unity with Christ and His immense love, when it becomes our testimony and our way of life, HH Stefan said in his Easter message.
HH Stefan also points out that we are going through a period that requires patience, obedience and restraint from us and that the Covid-19 outbreak has made us take care of our health and the health of our loved ones.
We advise our faithful, both here in Macedonia and around the world, to persevere and not get upset for not being able to attend the services in the holy temples, and we ask them to pray in their homes and hearts for God to deliver us from this dangerous disease. Let us also pray for the medical personnel, the police and the military who are taking great care of the sick and the order in the country. Let us pray for the recovery of the sick, as well as for the salvation of the souls of those who lost the battle with the disease, HH Stefan said in his message.
