Pontiff of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric, HH Stefan, has extended the Easter message to the Orthodox faithful.

The Resurrection of Christ reminds us to think about our actions and strive for a virtuous life and love, which is the greatest force. But it is strong only when it is in unity with Christ and His immense love, when it becomes our testimony and our way of life, HH Stefan said in his Easter message.



HH Stefan also points out that we are going through a period that requires patience, obedience and restraint from us and that the Covid-19 outbreak has made us take care of our health and the health of our loved ones.