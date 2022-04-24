In his Easter address, the Macedonian Orthodox Church head, HH Stefan the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia said that we will resist those who dispute the truth about our Macedonian centuries-old existence.

We have hope that we will resist all the attacks of those who dispute the truth about our Macedonian centuries-old existence and our national and cultural uniqueness, and in this and such time with all the world temptations for peace and prosperity. With our love of God and humanity, let us prove ourselves worthy witnesses of the resurrection and true followers of the risen Christ, the peacemaker who reconciled heaven and earth, said HH Stefan, wishing all Macedonian Orthodox believers Easter joy.

