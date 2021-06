Enrollment in public high schools begins today. A little over 30,000 places are available in 109 high-schools across Macedonia.

From these, 19,602 are in trades schools and 9,261 – in general education. Specialty high schools, such as sports and arts schools, offer additional 1,190 seats. Modest scholarships are available to students who enroll in badly needed trades, such as electronics, machine engineers, hospitality and construction.