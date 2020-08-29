High school students from Strumica protested today to demand they are allowed to study in person, and not just online. The school year is expected to begin on October 1, a month late, and only the youngest elementary school students will be allowed to study in person, while all others will study online.

We know how “effective” online teaching is. Many of us don’t even have the electronic devices we need to attend it. We call on the authorities to listen to us and stop undermining our future, said student Katerina Goneva.

The students said they would accept a combined system, but not purely online teaching.