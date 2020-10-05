Some of the students from the two municipal high schools from Kicevo peacefully protested and demanded in-person teaching in their schools. The protest against online teaching started in the town square and ended in front of the two high schools.

The protest was attended by students who attend classes in Macedonian, Albanian and Turkish, according to which online teaching is not appropriate, there are no conditions for smooth running and will not give the desired results.

The director of the “Drita” high school Festim Ahmeti said that he stands in solidarity with the students and that their request is to hold in-person classes at least in the first year.