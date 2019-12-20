High school students in Skopje are boycotting Friday classes due to the air pollution despite the pressure from school principals.

Despite blocking and reporting of profiles on social media, through which high school students today organized themselves to raise their voice against the inaction of the authorities and the enormous air pollution, despite pressure from professors, threats of unjustified missing of classes, penalties, scheduling tests, this what today Skopje schools look like:

Photo: Skopje mora da dise [Skopje must breathe]