The Association of high school students announced that they boycott of online classes will continue into next week. A large majority of students are boycotting classes since school resumed after the winter break 10 days ago, as they demand a reduction in the year-end graduation exams.

Our delegation met with members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE who expressed their support for our demands and said they will initiate a discussion in Parliament. We expect a broad consensus there as the issue involves 18,000 high school graduates, the Association said.

They insist that due to the poor quality of online teaching, students are not prepared to take the full graduation exam.