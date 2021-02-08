High school students will suspend their boycott of online classes today and return before their computers monitors for one week. The students were boycotting classes since mid January as they demand that their year end graduation exam is cut in half due to the poor quality of online education.

All opposition parties and DPA agreed to their demand, and VMRO-DPMNE submitted a change to the law. As it now has support of more than 70 representatives, the Association of high school students announced a pause in their boycott to give the Parliament time to accept their demands.

Their key request is that the four year-end tests are replaced with just two – one on the native language of the student and the other on a class relevant to the future academic studies the student plans to pursue. Blendi Hodai from the Association said that the students will attend classes until the end of February, and if the Parliament makes the necessary changes by then, they will continue attending classes till the end of the school year in June.

Meanwhile Education Minister Mila Carovska held firm that the graduation exam will remain in place, as it is now.