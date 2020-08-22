The Association of high school students announced that it will hold protests next Friday to demand changes in the model of public education planned for the coming school year. The Healthcare and Education ministries decided that all elementary students 4th grade and above and all high school students will attend online classes to protect the children from the coronavirus.

The Association held a congress of representatives from 17 cities today who agreed to hold protests and to demand a combination of online and in-person education, especially in the regions with low infection rates.