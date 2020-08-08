The Ministry of Education and Science published Saturday a call for students from low-income families enrolled at public high schools to apply for MKD 3,000 subsidies for school supplies, in line with a decree with a force of law, adopted by the government in June.

Students aged 16 and older can apply for a school supplies subsidy online at www.digitalizirajse.mon.gov.mk or in person at the Education Ministry until August 17.

School supplies consist of: notebooks, sketchbooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, erasers, pencil sharpeners, calculators, rulers, etc.

The Education MInistry is set to publish by September 10, at the latest the list of subsidy recipients and deliver it to banks.

Students will have until October 15, to use subsidy funds to buy school supplies. The money will be transferred to their domestic payment card. Those who aren’t domestic payment card holders will be issued one for this purpose.