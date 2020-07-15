The State Electoral Commission held a press conference to announce the latest turnout numbers, which are also updated live at rezultati.sec.mk.

By 15h, overall turnout amounted to 31.78 percent, or over 576.500 voters.

By electoral districts, the 1st district, covering much of Skopje urban areas as well as the mountainous terrain to its south, had a turnout rate of 34.51 percent. District 2, which covers parts of Skopje, Kumanovo and the large, majority ethnic Albanian villages on the border with Serbia, had a turnout of 29,96 percent.

The sprawling and less densely populated eastern districts, the 3rd and the 4th, as usual had the highest turnout. In the 3rd district it amounted to 37.24 percent, and in the 4th district – 35.56 percent. The south-western 5th district, which is affected by emigration, had lower turnout of 31.51 percent. And the 6th district, which is the only majority ethnic Albanian district and is especially affected by emigration and by dual citizens, had by far the lowest turnout – 22.85 percent. This district often relies on bus and plane lines to European countries to bring the Albanian diaspora voters. July is usually peak season for the diaspora members who want to visit Macedonia, but the coronavirus epidemic apparently stopped many of them from coming and voting.

Each district elects 20 members of Parliament, meaning that if the trend continues, those representatives elected in the 6th district will speak for far less citizens than those elected in the other five districts, especially the eastern districts.