199,495 citizens had exercised their voting rights by 11 am, or 11 percent of the total number of voters, the head of the State Election Commission, Oliver Derkovski, said at today’s press conference.

Voter turnout in first electoral district is 13.7%, second – 9.60%, third – 13.08%, fourth -13.46, fifth – 10.5% and sixth – 6.04%.

The highest turnout is observed in the Municipality of Aerodrom, where over 17.6% of the voters have exercised their voting right so far.

The turnout is also high in Karpos 17.07 percent, Kisela Voda 16.81 percent.

Thus far, no voting irregularities have been reported.